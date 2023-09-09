The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Clear conditions start tonight before a front arrives around midnight, first brining cloud coverage before rain arrives after 3am. Temperatures cool into the mid 50s tonight.

A complex of rain showers is expected to work its way into our are through much of the morning tomorrow, giving way to spotty showers in the afternoon. If you are not seeing rain showers, expected cloudy to overcast conditions. Temperatures will respond to a NE breeze and cloud coverage as most locations will stick in the mid 60s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with some spotty showers.

Spotty showers continue Monday and Tuesday with temperatures dropping into the low 60s both days. Once this lingering low leaves, expect beautiful weather Wednesday through Friday.