The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Clouds at all levels have started to increase this afternoon with temperatures cooling off from highs around the upper 80s. Overnight expect more cloud coverage before scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive after midnight. Most of the severe threat does stay off to our W/NW, but a strong to severe cell capable of producing downpours and gusty winds is very possible.

Few lesser severe scattered showers and storms continue tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves through our area. Temperatures cool down back into the upper 70s but humidity sticks around for much of the day until the front passes in the last afternoon. Overnight expect mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Lingering lakeside showers possible Thursday, but otherwise the main story will be temperatures in the mid 60s before a nice end to the week is expected with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.