Clouds build tonight, watching periods of rain tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Your Friday night forecast will call for clouds to move back in. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s with a light south wind.

Saturday will start off dry, but precipitation will be on the way. In the early afternoon, areas south of highway 10 are most likely to see rain.

Then, in the evening the next round of rain will move into most of Northeast Wisconsin. Areas in the northwoods will see the most precipitation and potentially some mixing from this round.

Skies clear to close the weekend, however, winds will pick up out of the northwest. Winds could gust to 40 mph with temperatures into the upper 40s.

Wind will shift to start off next week to the southwest which will warm us up. Temperature near 60 Monday and Tuesday.