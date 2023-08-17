The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Pop up showers, gusty winds and cooler temperatures were the main themes of our weather today. Any showers and clouds should exit our area early this evening and winds will begin to calm down as an are of high pressure inches closer. Clear conditions with temperatures in the low 50s tonight across the area.

Hazy sunshine returns for us on Friday as the area of high pressure to our West and cold front that pushed through yesterday has funneled Canadian wildfire smoke into our region. An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect until Monday at 6am. Temperatures on the other hand, return to near average tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight, clear with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Packers Saturday sees hazy sunshine continuing, but the big change is warmer temperatures and muggy dew points return. A pop up shower in the afternoon is possible around game time. Sunday sees another muggy day with temperatures pushing 90 degrees.