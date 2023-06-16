The latest from Storm Team 5…

Clouds today have departed the region and temperatures are warming up accordingly. Although cooler then I expected, temperatures are still into the 70s across the area. Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 50s with clear and calm conditions. Some clouds could linger in the Northwoods.

Plenty of sunshine to start off Saturday but some clouds could pop up, not enough to limit our temperatures from warming at all. High across the area should hover around 80 degrees with a SW Breeze kicking in throughout the day. Overnight temperatures should stay in the mid 50s with mostly clear conditions are expected.

Fathers Day for the Dads looks to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. If you are traveling west of the area, a spotty shower is possible. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s.

A warm and dry stretch starts off next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s throughout the week.