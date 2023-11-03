The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team…

Clouds and light rain showers from earlier this afternoon will begin to push to the south thanks to a weakening area of low pressure to the North. For the semi final football game tonight, look for mostly clear conditions with temperatures in the low 40s. The cold front will clear us out for the night, but will attract cooler air from the north, so expect low temperatures in the upper 20s expect for the lakeshore in the mid 30s.

Despite a few morning clouds, expect areawide sunshine in the afternoon as high pressure drifts overhead. Temperatures will rebound from the cooler start into the mid 40s, a touch below the average of 51. Overnight, clouds increase with temperatures around 30 degrees.

Headed to Lambeau on Sunday? Remember to set those clocks back an hour! Looks like it will be another cloudy game with temperatures in the 40s, pushing 50 by the afternoon. Rain is expected mainly north and west of Green Bay throughout the middle portion of the day, but not ruling out a stray passing shower. Rain is expected more areawide Sunday night into Monday morning, with a chance of an embedded rumble of thunder.