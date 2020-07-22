Clouds decrease tomorrow, hot for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds stick around tonight. A stray shower is still possible for areas north and west of the Fox Cities with lows across the region dropping into the low 60s.

For Thursday, clouds decrease throughout the day. Temperature remain in the upper 70s.

On Friday, the humidity starts to arrive. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures back into the mid 80s.

The heat really cranks up for Saturday. To go along with high temperatures in the low 90s, dew points in the 70s are possible. The next chance of storms arrive on Sunday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store