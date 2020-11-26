Clouds eventually clear up

Cloudy skies, fog, and mist will start off Thanksgiving, however, clouds are set to decrease in the afternoon. High temperatures today will be above average in the low 40s.

A weak cold front will pass Northeast Wisconsin tonight. This will cause overnight lows to be a little bit chillier in the highs 20s.

More sunshine is expected on Friday with high temperatures of around 40 degrees. That sunshine will last into the early parts of the weekend with temperatures creeping up into the mid 40s.

A cold shot will arrive next week with high temperatures only in the low 30s. Windy conditions will go along with the small chance of some isolated snow flurries.