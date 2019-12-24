Clouds, fog, drizzle during the Christmas stretch

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Not really feeling like Christmas outside this year as warm temperatures continue to melt off that snow!

Your Christmas Eve forecast brings back highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Warmer temperatures will be to the south where filtered sunshine builds in, and colder north with an overcast. There is a chance for some patchy fog to develop during the the morning.

Tonight, the chance for fog continues with lots of clouds around that might obscure our views of Santa! Temps will drop to about the freezing mark overnight, so the possibility for a little icing or frost is there.

For Christmas Day on Wednesday, more clouds, fog, and drizzle possible. Highs will be a touch cooler around 39 degrees.

We bumped up the highs to 47 degrees on Thursday! Mostly cloudy skies with a stray morning shower up north.

Our next good chance for rain/snow will be Friday. For most of us, this will be a rain event with a high of 38 degrees. Cooler temps up north will bring on a chance for a little accumulation.