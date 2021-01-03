Clouds hang tough Sunday, mild most of the week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Areas of dense fog early Sunday will begin to dissipate and lead to better visibility for the afternoon. Clouds will hang tough for most of the area through the day with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Areas of fog could develop again tonight under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will stay on the mild side in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy as we start the new work week. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 30s. A light rain or snow mix is possible late in the day Monday which could lead to some slick roads Monday night. The rest of the week is looking very quiet with no major storm systems in the forecast. Highs will reach for the middle 30s.