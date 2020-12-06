Clouds increase late tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight cloud cover does linger with a high pressure system sitting just to our north. Low temperatures dropping into the mid 20s.

Sunshine will start off the day on Sunday, however, clouds will build in the evening. Calmer winds are expected for the Packers game in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Temperatures are then set to steadily climb through the early part of next week while maintaining those dry conditions. By Wednesday, temperatures will be running over 10 degrees above average into the mid 40s.