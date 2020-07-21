Clouds increase today and bring a late day rain chance

Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Lots of sunshine to start the day will be replaced with cloud cover through the afternoon. Before the clouds return we should have highs reach into the lower 70s across the north with mid to upper 70s for southern areas. Rain chances will increase by the late afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms will move through Northeast Wisconsin through the evening and overnight. A few downpours will be possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Lows will cool back into the 60s late tonight.

The bulk of the rain will be exiting to our east early Wednesday morning. A mix of sun and clouds are expected through the afternoon. There will be a small chance for a spotty shower Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 70s.

A nice day is in the forecast Thursday with temperatures comfortable again in the upper 70s under a partly sunny sky. Humidity levels will be increasing by Friday with temperatures in the middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Hot and humid weather is in the forecast this weekend with highs in the lower 90s. High humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s with the Heat Index. There are small rain chances both on Saturday and Sunday. The warm and humid weather will carry us into the early portions of next week.

