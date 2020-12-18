Clouds increase today, frigid air late next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Many areas will be waking up to some sunshine for today. That will change throughout the late morning into the early afternoon with clouds building across Wisconsin. High temperatures in the mid 30s.

Wintry mix arrives just before midnight in the northwoods tonight ahead of a weaker cold front. Low temperatures hover near 30 degrees.

The rain/snow mix last through early parts of Saturday. Clouds will linger into the afternoon with most of that precipitation moving off to our east. Not much accumulation is expected with this system, at best areas receive a dusting up to an inch of snowfall.

Small chances of flurries could occur both Sunday and Monday. The best shot of snow for a white Christmas will likely come on Wednesday, but still a lot to be determined with this system this far out.

Frigid air will move in on to end the week for the holidays. Temperatures likely to be stuck in the teens closer to Christmas.