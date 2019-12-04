Clouds increase today, light snow north Thursday

Sunshine south of Green Bay during the morning will be replaced with cloud cover by the afternoon from the northwest. Skies will be cloudy most of the day to the north. A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible for areas across far northern Oconto and Marinette counties during the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s with a west wind at 10-20 mph.

High temperatures Wednesday

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to middle 20s.

Our next storm system will bring light snow showers to areas mainly north on Green Bay on Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 30s. Snowfall accumulations will mostly be less than an inch.

Sunshine returns on Friday with temperatures only in the 20s. A quiet start to the weekend with highs in the mid 30s on Saturday. We could have a light wintry mix Sunday with temperatures reaching for 40 degrees.