Clouds increase today with snow arriving for tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures remain close to average today with a pesky northeast wind. Some sun will start off the day, but clouds will build throughout the day ahead of our next system. High temperatures will be just short of 40 degrees.

Snow is likely tonight. The start time will likely be in the evening for areas southwest close to Waupaca and Wautoma. Some of the snow may struggle to stick initially hitting the ground.

Then snow will fill into most of the our region a few hours later. By the early morning, the snow will exit the region.





At least a dusting is expected for most of our viewing area. Areas to the south will have the best chance to get over 1″ of snow from this system.

For Tuesday, clouds will linger throughout the day. Temperatures will be similar to Monday near 40 degrees.

St. Patrick’s day will begin a mild and dry stretch that will last through the weekend. By the weekend, Northeast Wisconsin could be eyeing temperatures back into the 50s.