The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was a beautiful fall day today, with areawide sunshine and temperatures right on average. Look for us to start off clear tonight before cloud coverage thickens up, so low temperatures should cool down to around the freezing mark around 1am before cloud coverage builds in.

Cloudy conditions are what’s in the forecast for the day tomorrow with highs reaching the low 50s. If we see a rain chance tomorrow, it will be a pop up spotty shower up north throughout the afternoon but the general trend is we will be dry before another round of showers is possible Sunday night into Monday morning. Wind speeds will be on the increase overnight as well to out of the SW 10-15mph.

Monday afternoon will see some clearing, but very mild with temperatures around 60 degrees thanks to a gusty SW breeze 10-20mph. Cold front slides in and cools us down back into the upper 30s Monday night with mostly cloudy conditions.

Mostly cloudy and dry for Tuesday before a rain chance enters late Tuesday and becomes more widespread in coverage throughout the day on Wednesday.