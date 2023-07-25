The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Some 90s popped up south of GB today, but temperatures hovered around the mid to upper 80s for most. Some very isolated storms are firing up this afternoon but most should stay dry. An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect until 11pm this evening. Temperatures tonight fill fall to a warm 70 degrees with partly cloudy conditions.

For Day 1 of Packers training camp sees showers and thunderstorms in the morning starting around 7am with clouds to follow in the early afternoon. The sun should peak through the clouds in the late afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach the mid 80s. Overnight mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 60s.

The heat and humidity peaks Thursday as temperatures reach the mid 90s and with dew points reaching the 70s, feel like temperatures might reach triple digits. Sunshine is expected through much of the day with some fair weather clouds possible in the afternoon. Chance of showers possible late Thursday night with temperatures around 70.