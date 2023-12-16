The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Saturday is wrapping up with cloudy and mild December weather, and ongoing spots of light rain and drizzle. Patchy fog is becoming a common sight on our map as well.

Sunday, we will keep similar conditions going for most of the day. You can plan on some clouds and patchy fog in the morning, plus spotty light rain showers are possible until the early afternoon. Temperatures will be fairly steady throughout the day, topping out in the lower 40s.

Sunday night, a cold front will shift in and could drop some light snow or flurries. Big snow totals are not expected, but some grassy accumulation is possible, and it’s best to watch out for a few slippery spots if you notice snow before you get off to work/school Monday morning. The low is 27 degrees.

Partly sunny skies on Monday with a few flurries possible. It’s going to be windy and much colder with a high of 31 degrees. Wind gusts out of the north/northwest could gust as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour.