The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies continue to build back in, cannot rule out a stray flurry overnight. Low temperatures will still drop all the way to just below 0 degrees.

Tomorrow: A few lake flurries in the morning, but the overwhelming majority across Northeast Wisconsin remain dry. Partly sunny skies filter in for the afternoon. High temperatures into the mid-teens.

Next Week: A few flurries are possible Monday morning. Not much to worry about with this system. Mid-week, our upper air pattern will finally start to shift. This will bring a rain-to-snow mix on Wednesday. On Thursday, a stronger low pressure system will develop to our south. However, models continue to hint at all of the heavier snowfall missing to the south of Northeast Wisconsin.