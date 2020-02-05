Clouds return today, watching a few snow chances coming up

Mostly clear skies Wednesday morning along with light winds allowed temperatures to dip into the single digits and teens below zero across the Northwoods. The sun we see this morning will give way to more cloud cover from the south through the afternoon as a storm system passes to our southeast. Highs today will be right around average once again in the mid to upper 20s with a light wind.

Most of the area will remain dry tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Areas around Sheboygan and Fond du Lac could see a few very light snow showers late tonight into Thursday morning. Accumulations should remain under a half inch. Lows will be in the teens for most areas.

Snow tonight into early Thursday

Look for a mix of sun and clouds the rest of Thursday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will return on Friday with a few flurries possible. Very little if any accumulations are expected. Saturday will feature a good amount of cloud cover once again, but highs will remain in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

We’ll be watching for our next round of snow moving in from the west which will impact the area on Sunday. This could bring widespread snow to the area which will create some slick travel. Stay tuned for update snowfall totals.

By early next week drier weather will return with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will remain mild in upper 20s to lower 30s.