The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds have returned! It’s a sign of cooler air dropping into Wisconsin with northwest winds. Some lucky rays of sunshine may make it through the clouds Friday, but it will not make a big effect on the temperatures which top out around 44 degrees. Cool winds over open lake water may trigger some lake effect showers – a wintry mix far up north – or possibly some light rain over Door County.

Tonight, a quiet night with partly cloudy skies. The low is 29 degrees. Any lake effect showers will be cut off as winds lighten.

Saturday looks pretty nice! Similar temperatures in the mid and upper 40s, but there will be some morning sun with a slow increase of afternoon clouds. Light winds during the day, good for yardwork! NEW TODAY: It’s possible a light rain/snow chance may develop at night during the evening and overnight. If this disturbance occurs, an inch or less of snow may develop over north-central Wisconsin.

Clouds will be around Sunday morning with a small chance for late day sunshine before the sun goes down. Winds will be picking up again for the last day of the weekend with a high of 52 degrees.