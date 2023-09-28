The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Stingy cloud coverage is still persisting across the area afternoon, but an area of high pressure is driving an easterly flow which should act to clear us out by game time today. So overnight I’m going with clear conditions with temperatures in the low 50s. Wind will go calm so expect patchy fog area wide tomorrow morning.

Once the fog burns off, it’ll be a very nice day as temperatures should reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny conditions. Just like the packers game, the weather looks to be perfect for Friday night lights. Overnight, partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s.

The weekend is looking…very warm for this time of year, as highs will run nearly 20 degrees above average!! Forecast for Saturday and Sunday call for sunshine, some humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. With the warmth and humidity, a spotty shower cant be ruled out.