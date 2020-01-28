Clouds stay plentiful this week

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds, clouds, and more clouds continue to pour into the state. Your Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a isolated, non-accumulating snow flurries. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Tonight, cloudy with a few flakes possible. The lows fall to the 20s with light winds.

Cloudy again tomorrow with patchy flurries. Wednesday’s high is 29 degrees.

Guess what? Cloudy again Thursday! 30 degrees for the high temp.

We’ll be watching slightly better snow chances move in Friday and Saturday. Timing and possible light snow accumulation is too hard to determine at this time. We’ll keep you updated.