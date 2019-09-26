Clouds thicken tonight, rainy weather returns Friday

Nice weather expected this evening as clouds start to increase from the west. Winds will generally be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will slide back into the 50s by late tonight. Light rain showers will gradually move in late tonight and into early Friday morning.

Scattered rain showers will be on the increase Friday morning and likely continue into the early to mid afternoon hours. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy with highs in the low to middle 60s.

We’ll be able to enjoy a very nice fall day on Saturday with sunshine making a return, but it will be cooler with highs only in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Potential rainfall by next Thursday

Rain chances will be on the increase once again by Sunday with on and off rain showers lingering into much of next week. Rain totals during that time could be in the 1-4″ range across much of the state.