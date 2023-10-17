The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Another great afternoon we had today with sunshine appearing with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. Overnight expect clouds to thicken with low temperatures in the low 40s.

Tomorrow mostly cloudy to start, but a warm front approaches bringing some scattered showers throughout the afternoon, mainly after 3pm. Overnight, some more scattered showers with low temperatures in the upper 40s.

Few shower chances expected for Thursday, but sunshine should pop out in the afternoon by Friday. Friday night, models are indicating a passing shower chance, but coverage looks low. A beautiful weekend is in store.