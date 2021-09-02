Cloudy and cool end to the week, a few showers this weekend

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will continue to move in through the night which will keep temperatures a little milder compared to last night. Lows will range from the lower 50s north to the upper 50s south.

Friday: Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with scattered rain showers becoming likely into the afternoon. Heavy rain is not anticipated. Temperatures will be chilly with 60s for highs northwest of Green Bay. The rest of the area will be in the low to middle 70s.

A few rain showers will linger into the early afternoon on Saturday before some late day clearing is expected to return. A couple showers may develop across the north on Sunday with highs in the middle 70s. Labor Day is looking dry under a mix of sun and clouds. Periods of rain showers return towards the middle of next week with temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

