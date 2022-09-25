The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Clouds and cool temperatures will be the rule again today. Scattered rain showers will pass through the area from time to time. Highs will be below average once again in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers continuing. Lows will cool into the 40s and 50s with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts likely.

Some cool early autumn air will be with us early this week under a mostly cloudy sky. Sunshine will begin to return for the middle and later parts of the week as highs climb back into the low and middle 60s.