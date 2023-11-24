The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Good Evening! We saw more sunshine today, but the main story was cooler temperatures, as highs today topped out around the freezing mark. Overall, much cooler then yesterdays high of 40 degrees. Overnight, look for cloud coverage to increase with temperatures sitting in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.

Tomorrow is looking like a grey day, with cloud coverage sticking around all day long. Temperatures though will warm back up to the mid 30s, but remain below average for this time of year. The reason for this cloud coverage is a storm system approaching from the southwest. We remain dry for Saturday until after 10pm, where we could see our first onset of snow showers. Overnight lows will sit in the mid 20s.

Scattered snow showers continue for Sunday, but I am not expecting major delays at local airports from this system. Snow totals at this hour range from around a half inch up north to 1-1.5in in the Fox Valley, with isolated spots picking up 2in. Highs for Sunday will sit in the low 30s, so cold enough to support snow. Precipitation ends around the mid afternoon and look for clouds to taper overnight and lows around 20.

We stay dry for a good remainder of the 7 day forecast with variations in cloud coverage Mon-Thurs. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to start the week, slowly rising to the mid/upper 30s by the end of the week.