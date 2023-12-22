The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A damp way to start the holiday weekend with cloudy skies, drizzle and fog. For tonight look for a few light rain chances to dart across our map but most should stay dry. As temperatures cool off and winds become calm, look for areas of dense fog to develop in the early morning. The National Weather Service has issued a DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Northern Wisconsin until 10am Saturday morning with the main concern being visibilities less then a quarter mile.

Fog should lift tomorrow, but it will still remain cloudy through the day with a passing drizzle not out of the question. Highs will build into the mid 40s by tomorrow afternoon, still mild for this time of year. Overnight, look for temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with cloudy and drizzle still remaining.

Christmas Eve, same picture continues. Cloudy, but temperatures are expected to reach the low 50s. I have us hitting 51 degrees, which would break the record of 50 degrees set in 1889. Rain and wind look to arrive very late Sunday and bring rounds or rain for Christmas Day. This system will continue to spiral of the upper Midwest until it fizzles out Wednesday.