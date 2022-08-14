The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A low pressure system will pass south of Wisconsin today. Clouds will hang tough for most of the area into the afternoon with patchy drizzle or light rain showers continuing at times. Locations across the north have the best chance for some late day sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s with a northeast breeze.

Tonight: We’ll have a few breaks in the cloud cover develop with light winds. This will lead to the formation of some patchy fog. Lows will mostly be in the 50s for overnight lows.

High temperatures the next several days will be a few degrees on either side of average under a mix of sun and clouds. The forecast looks dry early in the week before small rain chances move into the area Thursday and Friday.