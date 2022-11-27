The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A storm system passing to our southeast today will bring with it a good amount of cloud cover throughout the day. A small rain chance is possible mainly southeast of the Fox Valley. Expect highs to be in the low 40s for most areas with a north wind at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Winds will ease as skies turn partly cloudy through the overnight. Lows temperatures will drop into the 20s.

There will be some filtered sunshine to start the new week as clouds gradually return on Monday. A storm system crossing the state Tuesday will bring a chance for rain to northeast Wisconsin with accumulating snow possible to our west. A few flurries early Wednesday will give way to drier and windy conditions which will bring in cooler air for Thursday. Highs as we get closer to next weekend should be at or slightly above average for this time of the year.