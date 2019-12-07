Cloudy & Breezy Tonight

Gusty This evening

Wind gusts later tonight and into early Saturday could be SW around 30 mph. Winds should lighten up around game time Sunday or shortly after (2 PM). Winds shift NE late Sunday night which I suspect could lead to a lakeshore flood advisory.

Potential snow totals





Precipitation will likely start as drizzle or freezing drizzle late Sunday night. This could make for slick roads. The guidance model I look at shows potentially 3″ of snow by Monday night for Green Bay. Snow totals potentially closer to 5″ north and west of the Fox Valley.

Arctic air ahead



We are still on track for an unusually cold snap Tuesday-Thursday. Wind chills Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could feel like -30. Advisory potential. We should rebound by the end of the work week.