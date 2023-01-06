The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The first wintry snow system of 2023 has exited Wisconsin! High pressure has taken control of our weather and we will stay dry into this weekend. A little northwesterly breeze remains in the forecast for today, and that is what’s pulling in that much colder air that we feel today compared to yesterday. Highs for today will only reach the upper 20s. Expect mostly cloudy skies for today, before we turn partly cloudy into tonight.

Tomorrow starts mostly cloudy, and will turn to partly sunny into the afternoon. Tomorrow will stay chilly with highs only reach the lows 30s.