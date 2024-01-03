The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spots of drizzle has been noted this morning making roads and sidewalks wet. With temperatures at or just below freezing, some icy spots are possible early on, so take care on the morning drive or walk.

Going through Wednesday, clouds will continue to be thick in the sky. A weak boundary diving in from the north could set off spotty light snow or mixed showers this afternoon. By this point, highs will be around 36 degrees which should prevent snow from accumulating and creating problems on the roads.

Tonight, skies will clear behind that weak front. Winds out of the north will drop in some chillier air with lows around 16 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies and cooler around 29 degrees.