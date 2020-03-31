Cloudy start to April, but temperatures are on the rise





Snowfall for the month of March was below average with only 2.5″ of snow being reported. The total for the entire season is still above average by a foot as of Tuesday. Rainfall was above average for the month and for the year precipitation is 3.00″ above average as of Tuesday.

The last day of March featured plenty of cloud cover and that trend will continue tonight. Clouds will stick around through much of the night with areas of fog possible especially near the Bay and Lake Michigan. Lows will cool into the low to mid 30s.

Some fog could be dense as we start Wednesday morning. Much like Tuesday, areas across the eastern half of the viewing area could be stuck in a mostly cloudy sky, while western areas could see some sunshine. Highs will be cooler near the lake in the lower 40s with mid and upper 40s for western areas. Clouds will continue to stick around into Thursday with highs getting into the lower 50s.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The average first 60° day in Green Bay is April 1st. A few spotty rain showers are possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking dry with clearing skies on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Those highs will bump up a few more degrees into the middle 50s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will continue to be mild with highs in the upper 50s on Monday. Scattered rain showers are possible to start the new work week. Low to mid 60s for highs are forecast on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms.