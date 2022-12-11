The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy throughout the night with patchy drizzle and fog possible. Lows will be in the 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: A cloudy sky is anticipated throughout the day. Look for temperatures to once again be in the low to middle 30s.

Tuesday is looking dry as our next storm system arrives by Tuesday night. This system will bring a good chance for rain and snow showers to much of Wisconsin Wednesday through Friday and possibly as late as Saturday. It is still a bit too early for specific snowfall totals, but stay tuned for updates as traffic may be impacted during this time.