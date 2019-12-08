Cloudy Sunday, accumulating snow Monday

Cloudy skies expected today as a cool front moves across the state. A gusty south wind this morning will turn out of the northwest by the afternoon with lighter winds during the second half of the day. Highs will be mild for this time of the year in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Lambeau Forecast

Skies will remain cloudy tonight. Areas of drizzle will be possible and with lows for most areas dropping below freezing this could lead to slick roadways late tonight.

Our next storm system will bring a mix of rain and snow to southern areas early Monday morning. The rest of the area will see on and off snow showers during the late morning through the afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas northwest of Green Bay until 6pm Monday for accumulating snow.

Winter Weather Advisory

Snow accumulations through Monday will be in the 1-3″ range for much of the area. Lesser snowfall totals will be seen south of a line from Oshkosh to Manitowoc. Areas northwest of Shawano have the best probability of receiving over 3″ of new snow.

Colder air will rush into the area on Tuesday with highs in the teens under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will then be stuck in the single digits on Wednesday with wind chill values early in the day dropping to near 20 degrees below zero.

Highs in the 20s return on Thursday with 30s expected on Friday.