Cloudy to start the new year, but a better looking weekend

Pockets of clear skies this evening will slowly be replaced with cloud cover through the overnight hours. Overall the forecast will be quiet for New Year’s Eve with lows in the single digits and teens with a light wind.

The first day of 2021 will be a cloudy one as a storm system passes to our south. Most of Friday will be dry, but a few areas south of Manitowoc could see a few flurries or light snow showers late in the day. Any accumulation will be light with highs a few degrees above average in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The weekend forecast is looking fantastic for early January! We should see abundant sunshine Saturday and Sunday with temperatures on the mild side in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A weak system will bring a small chance for light rain and snow showers on Monday with highs in the middle 30s. Temperatures will remain mild most of next week with generally mostly cloudy skies.

