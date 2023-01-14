The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We stay mostly cloudy for tonight with our low reaching around 24 degrees with a wind out of the south.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with highs reaching around 38 degrees. The main concern for tomorrow is going to be the wind. Sustained winds will reach 10-15 mph out of the south with gusts across most places reaching up to 20-25 mph, and gusts lakeside reaching 30-35 mph. These strong winds will keep our feels like temps in the 20s all day.

Late tomorrow evening we could see a few flurries move in, as low pressure from our southwest moves north tomorrow night prior to our next storm.

By Monday morning, expect the rain! We will see showers all day long, and stay wet into the night on Monday.

Rain continues early Tuesday before the switch to a wintry mix into Tuesday afternoon.

We will dry out by late Tuesday totaling a little over a half an inch of rain.