Good Monday Morning! We have a rain complex building through the southern portion of our viewing area this morning. This will be over Lake Michigan by the mid morning, but that doesn’t mean our rain chance ends for the day. Expect spotty showers and cloud coverage to still stick around for much of the day. This will keep temperatures below average today around the low to mid 60s. Overnight, mostly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s.

A weak disturbance builds through tomorrow, but I think most of the rain stays west of our area, maybe Green Lake, Marquette and Waushura counties see a passing shower throughout the day. Highs tomorrow once again in the low 60s, with some pushing the mid 60s. Overnight, gradual clearing with temperatures in the mid 40s.

High pressure builds in Wednesday, bringing sunshine and a fall like feel as temperatures stick in the mid 60s. Its not until Thursday and Friday where we see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.