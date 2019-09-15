Cloudy with spotty showers to round out Sunday

The forecast for today some early fog and then cloudy with a few spotty showers house up in a little bit 70s.

For tonight partly cloudy some areas of fog with lows in the upper 50s.

For tomorrow some early fog, then mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s cooler lake side.

For Tuesday sunshine up into the upper 70s.

Wednesday will feature clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday night some showers and thunderstorms are expected that could linger in early Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

We will have a chance for some showers and thunderstorms early in the upcoming weekend and highs near 80.