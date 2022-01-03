Cold again Monday! Warmer weather moves in tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

There will be plenty of sunshine out there as the new week begins! Monday has sub-zero wind chills in the morning, improving to the single digits in the afternoon. The actual high air temperatures will make it to around 20 degrees. The afternoon will also have breezier southwest winds from 10-20 mph and a few more clouds across the sky.

Partly cloudy and chilly again tonight as the low will go down to about 12 degrees, single digits lows to the north.

Warmer weather Tuesday! It will be cloudier with a high of 31 degrees. Snow showers are expected to move in at night.

Wednesday will have scattered snow showers and clouds. Some snow accumulation is expected. The high is 26 degrees.