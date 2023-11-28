The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s another cold morning! Temperatures are in the teens and wind chills are either around zero or just below zero to start the day.

Tuesday brings morning sun and increasing afternoon clouds. Temperatures top out around 24 degrees with daytime wind chills in the single digits and teens. W/SW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Winds pick up tonight with gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour. That wind, though, will be responsible for warmer air rushing into the area as the evening low is 20 degrees, rising to 25 by sunrise tomorrow. Plan on mostly cloudy skies with a chance for light snow around and north of Green Bay. Accumulations will be underneath one inch of snow where it falls.

Wednesday will start with mostly cloudy skies and end sunnier in the afternoon. Still a bit breezy, but much warmer with a high of 39 degrees.