Cold again tonight, warmer air follows

Tonight: Temperatures will be dipping back below zero with partly cloudy skies in place. Winds will be out of the west southwest at about 5 mph, meaning wind chills will only be slightly worse in the -5 to -15 range.

Tomorrow: Starts off cold with sunshine, however, clouds will build throughout the day. A couple of flurries will be possible in the afternoon and evening in the northwoods. High temperatures do get to around 20 degrees.

Sunday / Next Week: Partly sunny skies for Sunday as our temperatures continue the upward climb into the start of the workweek. A few snow showers are possible late on Monday into early Tuesday before our temperatures drop from the 30s back to the teens for Wednesday.

There is a storm system we will have to watch Wednesday into early Thursday. Right now models are conflicted on whether Northeast Wisconsin will see snow, or most of the storm system misses to our south. We will know more in the days to come.

