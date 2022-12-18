The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

There’s good news for Sunday as our opportunity for sunshine goes up! It will be cloudy in the morning with sunshine trying to work through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 20s, but a chilly west wind from 10 to 20 mph will make it feel like the single digits and lower teens with the wind chill.

Tonight the winds will relax and skies go mostly clear. That combination, along with our fresh snowpack, will help temps drop to the single digits by Monday morning!

Cold in the morning Monday, but there will be sun to start the day. Increasing clouds with a high of 21 degrees in the afternoon. At night, snow will work in from 8pm into the overnight where there could be around an inch or up to two inches of accumulation to shovel off by sunrise Tuesday.