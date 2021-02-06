Cold air is not going anywhere, dry stretch ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A wind chill advisory is in place until noon on Sunday. Tonight’s forecast will call for lows just below -10 degrees. However, with a steady west wind at about 10 mph, wind chills will be -20 to -30 degrees. Otherwise, overnight expect mostly clear skies.

Wind chills will be brutal waking in the morning on Sunday. Bundle up because frostbite could kick in with 25 minutes of exposed skin. High temperatures will hover around the 0 degree mark with sunny skies in the area.\

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

The arctic air mass will not budge much this week. For the most expect highs to be in the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Sunshine will be in the forecast throughout much of the week. There is a small chance of some snow flurries late on Thursday.