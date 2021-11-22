Cold and breezy to start Thanksgiving week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather will be looking nice on Monday, but not feeling very nice. A gusty WNW wind from 15 to 25 mph will take wind chills down to the teens for most of the day – even through the air temp will be around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

The wind will go down through this evening! That’s the good news, but the bad news is that a mainly clear sky and light winds should bring nighttime lows in the teens.

Tomorrow has a mostly sunny sky. Light morning winds and increasing SW winds in the afternoon again. Temps with that wind direction should get a little warmer in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman

More Weather