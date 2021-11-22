Cold and breezy to start Thanksgiving week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather will be looking nice on Monday, but not feeling very nice. A gusty WNW wind from 15 to 25 mph will take wind chills down to the teens for most of the day – even through the air temp will be around the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

The wind will go down through this evening! That’s the good news, but the bad news is that a mainly clear sky and light winds should bring nighttime lows in the teens.

Tomorrow has a mostly sunny sky. Light morning winds and increasing SW winds in the afternoon again. Temps with that wind direction should get a little warmer in the upper 30s and lower 40s.