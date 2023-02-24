The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The snow has moved out, and we are left with lots of sunshine to start off this Friday. However, it is MUCH colder than it was yesterday! Northeasterly winds for the past couple days allowed our jet stream to drop, and colder air has been pulled in for today. We will only reach a high today across the Fox Cities of around 19 degrees.

We stay sunny and dry for most of this morning as an area of high pressure sits off to our west. But, by the afternoon hours, cloud cover increases and light snow showers move in. I think they will start to reach our southern communities around 9pm tonight, and be over top of all of us by midnight. This is a quick moving system, and will be cleared out by early tomorrow morning. We will only accumulate about 1-2.5 inches with this tiny system.

We turn dry and warmer into this weekend before our next chance at mixed showers on Monday.