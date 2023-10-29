The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Brrr! It’s certainly a cold start to this morning!

As a cold front dropped through late Friday, winds have turned, and remained, out of the north/northwest, which pulls in cooler air. Thick patchy frost over us now will remain in place until late this morning, and high temps this afternoon will only reach the low 40s.

Through tonight, a killing freeze will likely build in as low temps drop into mid-20s. Our southern communities even will be in a Freeze Warning from 8pm tonight through 10am Monday morning.

A strong area of low pressure in western Texas is providing showers and snow through a majority of the United States.

Here in Northeast Wisconsin, this system will give us the chance for mixed showers early today, and then cloud cover through the rest of this Sunday.

By bedtime tonight, cloud cover will begin to decrease, and we stay mostly clear until late tomorrow night.

By bedtime tomorrow night, this same storm system will allow for cloud cover to increase ahead of light snow showers which will build in early Tuesday and continue until Trick-or-Treat time Tuesday evening.