Cold and sunny Friday; light snow into Saturday morning

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine galore again for Friday, but it’s cold! Air temps start out below zero in the morning, and will recover to the teens in the afternoon as a southwest wind picks up later today from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Bundle up!

Clouds increase tonight, but if you have any evening plans outside it will be quite cold yet. Southwest winds will be ranging from 15 to 30 miles per hour! The low is 13 degrees and will increase a couple degrees overnight when light snow starts to move in after midnight. This snow will continue into early Saturday morning.

Spotty light snow showers or flurries mixed with clouds in the morning Saturday. Only an inch or less of snow is anticipated It will be partly cloudy in the afternoon as tailgating begins. 23 degrees during the day with a brisk west wind. Another light snow chance will be after the game Saturday night where far southern counties only could get a few tenths of an inch

THE PACKERS GAME will be cold! 16 degrees around tailgate time followed up by a game time temp of 11 degrees at 7:15pm with a wind chill a little below zero!

Sunday will have some sunshine, but it will be quite cold again. 13 degrees is the forecast high. Another round of snow showers will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. This batch will pack more of a punch as a couple inches will be possible heading into Monday.